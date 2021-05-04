SAGU baseball sweeps Central Christian

SAGU Athletics

McPHERSON, Kan. — Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball won their final three games on the road against Central Christian College.

The Lions finished the season off with a dominant performance to secure a spot in the conference tournament as the 7th seed; in all three games the Lions eclipsed double digit scoring, posting scores of (10-6, 13-3, 21-8.)

The sweep of CCC was pivotal as the Lions gained momentum heading into their Friday matchup against No. 2 seed Oklahoma City.

In Game 1, Ben Bills led the Lions going 2-for-2 with 4 RBI and two runs scored, and Bryson Collins went 2-for-4 with an RBI and one run scored. Ethan Nors recorded 8 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched for the win. SAGU recorded 12 hits, with 0 errors.

SAGU recorded 18 hits in Game 2. Top performers were Tanner Lindle, who led the Lions going 2-for-3 with 6 RBI’s and two runs scored. JV Verdin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; and Bills recorded 6 strikeouts in 5 innings pitched.

In the final game of the series, Corinthian Jones led the Lions with 8 RBI while going 3-for-4, while Alejandro Garcia went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI and Lindle also added 3 RBI.

The Lions will play Friday in the SAC Conference Tournament against Oklahoma City University at Jim Wade Stadium in Oklahoma City. Start time is scheduled for 11 a.m.