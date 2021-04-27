USAO takes all 3 against SAGU

SAGU Athletics

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball went on the road to face-off against University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in a conference weekend series.

In the first game, USAO was able to shutout the Lions while scoring five runs to win the game 5-0. The second game was a heartbreaker for the Lions as USAO won the game off of a walk-off, with a final score of 4-3. The Lions couldn’t avoid the sweep in the final game of the series, and USAO took the game 12-1.

In Game 1, the Lions were held to three hits. Tanner Lindle went 1-for-3 and Ben Bills added 12 putouts. Ethan Nors recorded 2 strikeouts in 5 innings pitched in the loss.

In the second game of the series, Bryson Collins led the Lions with two RBI and Lindle went 1-for 3 with one RBI. Michael Watson recorded 6 strikeouts in 4 innings pitched.

Collins went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the final game of the series as SAGU was once again limited to 3 hits, with 3 errors.

The Lions will be back in action on Friday for their final conference series of the season at Central Christian College.