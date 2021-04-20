SAGU baseball falls short against TWU

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball team had a challenging home weekend series against Texas Wesleyan University.

A doubleheader against TWU was pushed from Friday to Saturday to accommodate for the weather. In the first game of the doubleheader the Lions got off to a slow start which they couldn’t bounce back from; they lost by a final score 16-7. The second matchup was more competitive, but the Lions weren’t able to hold off TWU, as TWU won 7-6 off a 9th inning walk-off run.

In Game 1, Tanner Lindle led the Lions going 2-for-4 with 3 RBI, while Bryson Collins went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and two runs scored and Braydon Szydloski was 1-for-1 with 2 RBI. Waxahachie freshman BG Winn recorded 2 strikeouts in 3 innings pitched.

The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader saw Lindle lead the Lions with 2 RBI and one run scored. Ben Bills added an RBI and Corinthian Jones went 2-for-3. Ethan Nors recorded 8 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched.

The final game of the series was led by TWU, with a huge surge in the 4th-6th inning to seal the game 16-1.

The Lions will be back in action this upcoming weekend, facing off against University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on the road in Chickasha, Okla. Start time Friday is scheduled for 3 p.m.