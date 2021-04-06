WHS grad David earns SLC honor

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light correspondent

A dominating pitching performance earned Levi David conference recognition.

The right-hander out of Waxahachie High School was recognized as the Southland Conference pitcher of the week for earning a win against Sam Houston State. The Northwestern State University of Louisiana sophomore allowed four hits and two earned runs in six and one-third innings of the start. He struck out a season-high 12.

He expected the weekly honor to go to a teammate who had an excellent pitching performance. "I was very honored they decided to choose me," he said.

The 6-foot-5 David had a 1-2 record and 3.86 earned run average in six appearances, including five starts, entering Monday. He throws the two- and four-seam fastball, curveball and changeup. The curveball, which he said he is known for, was especially effective against Sam Houston.

"I established it early in the count," he said, adding that he was able to get first-pitch strikes. "The quicker you get ahead of the batter, the easier it is to get the out."

"My curveball is more of a 12-6 (movement), mostly up and down," he said. "It doesn't matter if they're lefty or righty."

The curveball also was dominating in an earlier nine-strikeout performance against Austin Peay. David permitted four hits and one earned run in seven innings of that start, a no decision.

He is pitching this season at a heavier weight. He said he was about 220 pounds during the fall and is 232 this spring. "The heavier I am, the harder I'm throwing," he said.

He has benefited from increased velocity, which he said topped at 97 mph the March 27 weekend after his fastball averaged 92 to 95 early in the season. His curveball was at 87 after being 83 to 86 previously, he said.

David also has focused on stretching. "The more mobile I am, the more (arm) whip I have," he said.

Women's soccer

Madelynn James started four of eight games for Howard Payne University. The sophomore midfielder played for Waxahachie.

Red Oak High product Heather Fellows started all 12 games for LeTourneau University. The freshman defender scored once.

Midwestern State University goalkeeper Taylor Camp had a 1-5-1 record in seven starts. The junior, who competed for Waxahachie, had a 1.80 goals against average.

Another from the Lady Indians, Texas Woman's University junior midfielder Abigail Martinez started the first four games.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.