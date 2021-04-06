Opening win highlights Lions’ series

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball team hosted Mid-America Christian University in a home series over the weekend.

The Lions bats were hot early in the series, as in the first game the Lions won with a score of 12-5.

Bryson Collins led the Lions going 2-for-4 with 3 RBI, and Luis Salazar was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Tanner Lindle went 2-for-3 with an RBI. SAGU recorded 12 hits total on the game.

Augustin Martinez recorded eight strikeouts in six innings pitched for the win.

In the next two games, however, the Lions were shut out by scores of 3-0 and 7-0. The hot start for the Lions quickly faded as the series went on, but they look to get back in rhythm against LSU Shreveport in a series this upcoming weekend.

In Game 2 of the series, Salazar and Alejandro Garcia each had a hit. Ethan Nors recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings pitched in the loss.

The series finale saw Collins, Salazar and Jared Anderson get each of the Lions’ three hits. Ben Bills recorded five strikeouts in four innings pitched,

The Lions will play Friday against LSU Shreveport on the road in a weekend series. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.