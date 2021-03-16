Lions salvage road series finale

SAGU Athletics

PLAINVIEW — Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball was on the road this past weekend to face off against Wayland Baptist University.

The first game the Lions took an early 5-2 lead, but a walk-off in the 7th inning gave WBU the win, 6-5.

In the second game WBU took an early lead and held onto it with a final score of 5-2. In the final game of the series, the Lions used a late 9th inning run to win the 5-4; SAGU is 3-3 in conference.

In Game 1, freshman Hernan Zamora of Red Oak led the Lions going 1-3 with 1 RBI and two runs scored. Alejandro Garcia and Justin De Los Santos each went 2-for-4. Ben Bills recorded 5 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched. SAGU recorded 8 hits, with 2 errors.

In the second game, Ben Collins went 1-for-3 with one run scored and Bills added 1 RBI going 1-for-3. Ethan Nors recorded 3 strikeouts in 3 innings.

In the series finale, Bills led the Lions with 2 RBI’s and one run scored. Luis Salazar added by going 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s and De Los Santos went 1-3 with 10 putouts. Augustin Martinez recorded 9 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched for the win.

The Lions were scheduled to play Tuesday against Louisiana State University Shreveport at home.