SAGU splits doubleheader at Jarvis

SAGU Athletics

HAWKINS — Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball was in Hawkins, Texas to take on Jarvis Christian College Monday afternoon. In the first game the Lions couldn’t put any runs on the scoreboard which resulted in a 2-0 loss. The second game was all Lions, as they won 7-3.

The Lions’ quick stop in Hawkins was a brief pause in conference play, but the Lions will be back competing in conference in a series this weekend against Wayland Baptist University.

In the second game, JV Verdin led the Lions by going 3-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored, and Jared Anderson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Hernan Zamora went 1-3 with one RBI and two runs scored as SAGU recorded 10 hits.

Michael Watson recorded five strikeouts in five innings pitched for the win.

In Game 1, Tanner Lindle went 1-for-3, and Verdin was 1-for-2. Jadon Harper recorded 3 strikeouts in 4 innings pitched.