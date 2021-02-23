SAGU baseball sweeps Jarvis Christian

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball opened up play after an unexpected break "winter storm" against Jarvis Christian College.

Both games were taken by the Lions as they improved their record to 15-1. The first game the Lions leaned on their pitching and defense to defeat JCC 9-1. The second game of the doubleheader the Lions were able to score 10 runs as they won 10-4.

In Game 1, freshman Matt Daiy led the Lions going 3-for-3 with 1 RBI and two runs. He also stole 2 bases. Bryson Collins went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI and one run scored.

Ben Bills recorded 4 strikeouts in 3 innings pitched for the win. Augie Martinez recorded 4 strikeouts in 4 innings pitched.

In the nightcap, Bills led the way, going 3-for-4 with a home run. Luis “Teko” Salazar was 1-1 with two runs scored.

Freshman Jadon Harper recorded 2 strikeouts in 1 inning pitched. Freshman Ethan Nors recorded 3 strikeouts and 3 innings pitched in picking up the victory.

The Lions will be back in action Wednesday at home against Dallas Christian College. Start time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.