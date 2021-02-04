Jarvis scores late to nip Lions

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball team played Jarvis Christian College in an afternoon home game on Tuesday. In a game that saw a lot of lead changes, the Lions weren’t able to pull off a comeback and suffered their first loss of the year, 10-8.

The Lions led 5-2 after 2½ innings and took a 6-5 advantage into the fifth, then plated a run in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 edge. But Jarvis Christian scored three times in the top of the eighth to take the lead for good.

A trio of Lions led the way by batting 2-for-3. Bryson Collins had an RBI and three runs scored, while Tanner Lindle drove in three runs and Justin De Los Santos finished with seven putouts in the field.

Michael Watson recorded five strikeouts in two innings pitched, and Jadon Harper recorded four strikeouts in three innings.

SAGU recorded nine hits, with three errors.

The Lions are now 7-1 this season but were looking for a quick turnaround as they will be back on the field this weekend. The Lions were scheduled to be back in action Friday and Saturday with doubleheaders each day at home against Sterling University. Start times are scheduled for 7 p.m.