Lions sweep 4 from Randall

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball team played a doubleheader against Randall University for the second day in a row Saturday afternoon and were dominant in both games as the Lions won the first game 18-3 and the second 21-6.

On Friday, Ben Bills threw a perfect game in Game 1 of the doubleheader as the Lions won 10-0. Game 2 saw a similar fate for Randall as the Lions won 10-0 again.

In Saturday’s action, Matt Daiy went 4-4 with 4 RBI’s and three runs scored and Bills went 3-3 with 2 RBI’s and three runs scored. Hernan Zamora homered while going 1-3 with 3 RBI.

Harrison Guthrie recorded 3 strikeouts in 4 innings pitched, and Jared Anderson recorded 2 strikeouts in 4 innings.

SAGU recorded 17 hits, with 0 errors, in both Saturday contests.

In Game 2, Tanner Lindle went 4-4 with 4 RBI and Corinthian Jones was also 4-4 with 3 RBI and two runs scored.

Augie Martinez recorded 4 strikeouts in 3 innings pitched for the win, while Logan Mann recorded 3 strikeouts in 1 inning pitched.

The top storyline of the four-game weekend sweep was Bills, who threw a perfect game in Game 1 on Friday. He recorded 11 strikeouts on 73 pitches.

Eric Crum helped by going 2-3 with 2 RBI and one run scored. Sonny Boyd went 1-3 with one run scored and had 13 putouts, and Jared Anderson went 1-3 with 2 RBI and 6 putouts.

In Game 2 on Friday, Bryson Collins went 2-4 with 1 RBI and two runs scored, and Justin De Los Santos helped by going 2-2 with 2 RBI and two runs scored. He added 7 putouts as well. Hernan Zamora, a freshman from Red Oak, went 1-1 with 2 RBI’s with 1 RBI and one run scored.

Ethan Nors pitched a complete game. He recorded 7 strikeouts and gave up only 3 hits.

The Lions are now 7-0 this season and were looking to extend their winning streak against Jarvis Christian College on Tuesday.