Hot start leads to SAGU win

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball program scored nine runs in the first two innings and went on to an 11-4 victory over Arlington Baptist University on Tuesday afternoon in a game that was originally scheduled for Monday night.

The bats were hot for the Lions (3-0) as they grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on six more tallies in the second. The Lions also held ABU to six hits and were able to capitalize on their errors.

Ben Bills went 3-for-4 with four RBI and Tanner Lindle also batted 3-for-4 with one RBI to lead SAGU’s 15-hit attack. Freshman Eric Crum went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Sonny Boyd was 2-for-4 with an RBI and one run scored.

Dennis Smith recorded five strikeouts in five innings pitched to earn the win on the mound.

The Lions will be back in action on Friday and Saturday for a pair of doubleheaders at home against Randall University. Start time for both days is scheduled for 12 noon.