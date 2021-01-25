SAGU baseball opens with sweep

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s baseball team was back in action Friday night as they swept Avila University in a doubleheader home opener, winning Game 1 by a 3-2 score and taking the nightcap, 7-5.

In Friday’s opener, Brock Jones went 2-3 with 1 RBI and Tanner Lindle went 2-3 with 1 RBI and one run scored as SAGU recorded 10 hits on the game.

On the mound, Ethan Nors and Ben Bills combined on a four-hitter. Nors recorded 5 strikeouts in 3 innings pitched, and Bills recorded 8 strikeouts in 4 innings of work. The Lions committed 7 errors defensively.

The Lions broke a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth with a run, and added two more in the home half of the sixth which they would need, as Avila scratched out a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings.

In Game 2, Eric Crum batted 2-3 with 2 RBI and one run scored, and JV Verdin also went 2-3 with 1 RBI and one run scored as SAGU rallied from a 5-0 deficit to tie it in the fifth inning and then added the go-ahead run in the sixth. Bryson Collins helped the Lions going 2-4 with one run scored; and Bills and Matt Daiy both ended the game with 1 hit and 1 RBI.

Grant McManus gave up 2 hits, 1 earned run and 1 walk in 4 innings, striking out 6 batters; and Noah Pelletier recorded 5 strikeouts in 3 innings.

Saturday’s series finale against Avila was canceled, as well as Monday afternoon’s home game against Arlington Baptist University. Their next action will be a weekend 4-game home series against Randall University on Friday and Saturday, with both doubleheaders set to begin at noon.