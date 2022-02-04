Weather forces SAGU schedule changes

SAGU Athletics

SAGU's basketball games, originally scheduled for Thursday against Mid-America Christian University in the Sheaffer Center, have been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Sooner Athletic Conference games have been rescheduled. The men will play on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center, and the women will play Monday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center.

SAGU is set to face Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Okla. on Saturday. The women will tip-off at 2 p.m. and the men will tip-off at 3:45 p.m.

SAGU's baseball games, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday against Kansas Wesleyan at the SAGU Baseball Field, have been canceled due to inclement weather. The series against Kansas Wesleyan will not be rescheduled.

The Lions will now face Doane University in a four-game series on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12. The first pitch is set for noon on both Friday and Saturday.

SAGU's softball games, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday against Ecclesia College, have also been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The Lady Lions will open up the 2022 season on the road against Texas A&M-San Antonio on Tuesday in a doubleheader. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. in San Antonio.