SAGU names Edwards as new SID

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University announces the hiring of Andrew Edwards as Sports Information Director for the Lions athletic department.

Edwards most recently served at Bethesda Christian School in Fort Worth as a middle school English teacher and assistant baseball coach. Edwards is a 2019 Evangel University graduate with degrees in Political Science and Communications.

“I am enthusiastic to take on this new position and become an asset to an already successful athletic program. I am passionate and bought in to what this new SID role entails and the fact that I can do it in a place where spiritual formation for student-athletes comes first is a huge blessing. I am excited to be a part of the SAGU mission and help create an environment of athletic excellence” stated Edwards.

While at Evangel University, a fellow Assemblies of God college, Edwards played four years of baseball, participated in student government and assisted in the communications department. Edwards experiences at Evangel led to an internship in Washington, DC, and multiple opportunities to design and publish materials for the Evangel Senate, EUTV Sports Update, and a late-night sports talk show.

After graduating, Edwards moved back to the DFW Metroplex with his wife and served Bethesda Christian School for two years as a middle school English teacher and assistant baseball coach. While at Bethesda Edwards continued to hone his communication skills by becoming the Social Media Strategist for Texas Tea House and serving Bethesda Community Church by creating, writing, posting, and planning weekly social and graphic posts.

Edwards stated, “My purpose here at SAGU is to be a kingdom builder and lead these student-athletes closer to the Lord. They only have finite amount of time here at SAGU, so my goal is highlight them and their contributions to our athletic department, prepare them for a life beyond athletics or college, and lead in such a way that they grow closer to Lord.”

SAGU Director of Athletics, Dr. Jesse Godding, stated, “Hiring a communication specialist for SAGU was imperative for the continued and enhanced visibility of SAGU Athletics. Drew, by his previous work experience, understanding of the SAGU mission, and vision for the position became the right individual at the right time. We are pleased with Drew’s addition to SAGU and look forward to him accelerating the growth of SAGU Athletics in the area of sports information.”