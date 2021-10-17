Maypearl defense outlasts James Madison

Daniel Pickard

Coming off of a district win over Life Oak Cliff, the Maypearl Panthers defeated the James Madison Trojans on Friday, 21-8.

Once again, the Panthers’ defense proved itself by not allowing the Trojans a single offensive touchdown. The only points scored by the Trojans came from a pick-six early in the first half.

The Trojans won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball in the second half. This allowed the Panthers to start off with a touchdown only a few minutes into the game. The touchdown came in the form of a quarterback sneak by freshman Cord Rager bringing the score 7-0.

After recovering a fumble by the Trojan quarterback on Madison’s 25 yard-line, the Panthers would score another touchdown in the form of a passing play. With 5:00 left in the first quarter, Madison would be forced to punt the ball away after just four plays. However, the Trojans would get the ball back after a pick-six was thrown by the Maypearl quarterback.

The defensive touchdown would be followed by a two-point conversion, shortening the Panthers lead to 14-8. After receiving the ball back, the Panthers would score one more rushing touchdown by senior Homer Arizpe. This brought the game to 21-8 before the end of the first quarter.

Even though much of the momentum from both sides slowed down the rest of the game, there were still many captivating moments. With both teams forced to punt the ball away on multiple drives, it wouldn't be until 5:19 was left in the half when the Trojans would recover a Maypearl fumble.

However the offense would fail to bring the ball down field. With 3:10 left in the first half, Madison would intercept another Panther pass, but, again, fail to score off the extra possession. Soon after the second half kickoff, Maypearl senior Ryan Holliday completed the first interception for the Panthers. However, the Panther would fall short offensively. After forcing Madison to punt once more, the Panthers would have a long drive lasting over four game-minutes.

But the drive would end in a missed field goal. With the second and third quarters being difficult offensively for both teams, the fourth quarter proved even more challenging.

Only a few first downs would be completed by either side during the rest of the game. Improving their district standings, the Panthers will come off the win against James Madison 2-1 in 3A-1 Region 2 District 7. Maypearl will face A Plus Academy at Founders Stadium next week in hopes of continuing their district win streak.