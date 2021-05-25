WISD schedules summer sports camps

Daily Light report

Waxahachie ISD is holding a number of summer sports camps throughout the month of June.

All campers must complete a waiver of liability.

More information, includng brochures for camps, are available at https://www.hachiesports.org/camps.

Upcoming camps are as follows:

June 1 to June 30

BOYS ALL SPORTS

Indians Strength and Conditioning Camp 2021

When: 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Where: Lumpkins Stadium

Description: Strength and Conditioning Camp is intended to develop better athletes for all sports with focus on agility, acceleration, maximum and dynamic strength, unilateral movement, mobility, stability and core strength through non sport-specific skills in a competitive and intense environment. Waxahachie ISD coaches will help students stay active and improve their confidence and athleticism while modeling and teaching positive character traits and habits.

Contact: Rocky Robinson , rrobinson@wisd.org

June 1 to June 30

GIRLS ALL SPORTS

Lady Indians Strength and Conditioning Camp

When: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Where: Waxahachie High School

Description: Strength and Conditioning Camp is intended to develop better athletes for all sports with focus on agility, acceleration, maximum and dynamic strength, unilateral movement, mobility, stability and core strength through non sport-specific skills in a competitive and intense environment. Waxahachie ISD coaches will help students stay active and improve their confidence and athleticism while modeling and teaching positive character traits and habits.

Contact: Dana Scott, dscott@wisd.org

June 1 to June 3

BOYS FOOTBALL

Indians JH Football Camp (Warriors, Braves, Chiefs)

When: 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Where: Waxahachie HS Midkiff Athletic Complex Game Field (3001 U.S. 287)

Who: Incoming 7th and 8th graders; all skill positions

Price: $65.00**/Athlete (Includes 2021 Camp Shirt*)

Bring: Water, mask, wear shorts and athletic shoes or cleats

Deadline: Registration Deadline Is 2:00 P.M., Thursday, May 27*

Register: Can Have Athlete Submit This Form (!!!Front And Back!!!) And Payment To Campus Boys Coordinator Before May 18th Or Leave At Campus Office For Them By 2:00 P.M., May 27

Contact: Matt McCullough, mmccullough@wisd.org

June 1 to June 3

BOYS FOOTBALL

Indians Football Camp 2021

When: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Where: Waxahachie High School

Description: Discounts available for First Responders, Teachers, Military, Health Care and Youth League Members. Scholarships Available; Lunch Provided

Contact: (817) 304-6408, Mike Dormady, mdormady@wisd.org

June 1 to June 4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lady Indians Volleyball Camp 2021

When: Tuesday-Thursday, June 1-3, 4:00-7:00 pm ; Friday, June 4, 9:00am-12:00

Where: Waxahachie High School

Description: *Learn from WHS coaching staff and former WHS players *Individual instruction in all phases of the game *Low camper to coach ratio* Contest and Awards*Team Tournament *T-Shirt

Contact: Sandy Faussett-Stoops, sfaussett@wisd.org

June 7 to June 10

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Lady Indians Softball Camp 2021

When: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Where: Lady NDN Softball Field

Description: Coach Ariel Raney – Texas State Softball Alumni, D-BAT instructor; Coach Paul Evans – 18 years coaching at Waxahachie, 7 years at WHS; Coach Cheyenne Cottongame – 6 years coaching with 2 years head coaching experience

Contact: Ariel Raney, araney@wisd.org

June 7 to June 10

COED TENNIS

Indians Tennis Camp 2021

When: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Where: WHS Tennis Courts

Description: Instruction will be by the WISD tennis coaching staff; Instruction will be activity based for camp; Don’t forget your tennis racquet and water bottle.

Contact: Nicholas Tanner, ntanner@wisd.org

June 8 to June 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Indians Basketball Camp 2021

When: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Where: Waxahachie High School

Description: The RUNNIN’ INDIANS Camp Goals are to improve each camper’s skills and knowledge of basketball through individual instruction and game competition. The camp staff stresses sportsmanship, leadership, citizenship, and the importance of having fun while playing basketball. Our mission is to have the campers improve as young people while learning to enjoy the game of basketball at a higher level

Contact: Greg Gober, ggober@wisd.org

June 14 to June 17

COED CROSS COUNTRY

Indians Summer Running Camp

When: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Where: Getzendaner Park

Description: All Sports / All Athletes Welcome

Grades 3rd - 8th

Contact: Edward Delacruz, edelacruz@wisd.org

June 14 to June 17

BOYS SOCCER

Indians Soccer Camp 2021 (Boys)

When: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Where: Waxahachie High School

Description: Camp will be June 14th-June 17th at Waxahachie High School

Session 1- K-3rd Grade : 9am-10am

Session 2- 4th-9th Grade : 10am-12pm

Cost of camp is $55 (K-3rd) and $80 (4th-9th). Sibling discount is $5 off per kid. Be sure to fill out a form for each child. Registrations received after May 31st to the first day of camp will be $60 (K-2nd) and $85 (3rd-9th).

Contact: Seth Riley, sriley@wisd.org

June 21 to June 23

BOYS BASEBALL

Indians Baseball Camp 2021

When: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Where: Optimist Baseball Field

Description: Session I - 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Players entering 2nd through 5th grade; Session II - 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Players entering 6th through incoming 9th graders

Cost: $85 per player (includes T-shirt)

Camp Features: Learn from WHS coaching staff and former WHS players. Individual instruction in all phases of the game.

Contact: (903) 879-2195, Tracy Wood, twood@wisd.org

June 24

BOYS BASEBALL

Indians Baseball Pitcher & Catcher Camp 2021

When: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Where: Optimist Baseball Field

Description: Players incoming 3rd grade through incoming Freshman

Cost: $50 per player

Camp Features: Learn from WHS coaching staff and former WHS players. Pitching and catching fundamentals.

Contact: (903) 879-2195, Tracy Wood, twood@wisd.org