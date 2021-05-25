WISD schedules summer sports camps
Lots of activities planned by district coaches for month of June
Waxahachie ISD is holding a number of summer sports camps throughout the month of June.
All campers must complete a waiver of liability.
More information, includng brochures for camps, are available at https://www.hachiesports.org/camps.
Upcoming camps are as follows:
June 1 to June 30
BOYS ALL SPORTS
Indians Strength and Conditioning Camp 2021
When: 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Where: Lumpkins Stadium
Description: Strength and Conditioning Camp is intended to develop better athletes for all sports with focus on agility, acceleration, maximum and dynamic strength, unilateral movement, mobility, stability and core strength through non sport-specific skills in a competitive and intense environment. Waxahachie ISD coaches will help students stay active and improve their confidence and athleticism while modeling and teaching positive character traits and habits.
Contact: Rocky Robinson , rrobinson@wisd.org
June 1 to June 30
GIRLS ALL SPORTS
Lady Indians Strength and Conditioning Camp
When: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Where: Waxahachie High School
Description: Strength and Conditioning Camp is intended to develop better athletes for all sports with focus on agility, acceleration, maximum and dynamic strength, unilateral movement, mobility, stability and core strength through non sport-specific skills in a competitive and intense environment. Waxahachie ISD coaches will help students stay active and improve their confidence and athleticism while modeling and teaching positive character traits and habits.
Contact: Dana Scott, dscott@wisd.org
June 1 to June 3
BOYS FOOTBALL
Indians JH Football Camp (Warriors, Braves, Chiefs)
When: 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Where: Waxahachie HS Midkiff Athletic Complex Game Field (3001 U.S. 287)
Who: Incoming 7th and 8th graders; all skill positions
Price: $65.00**/Athlete (Includes 2021 Camp Shirt*)
Bring: Water, mask, wear shorts and athletic shoes or cleats
Deadline: Registration Deadline Is 2:00 P.M., Thursday, May 27*
Register: Can Have Athlete Submit This Form (!!!Front And Back!!!) And Payment To Campus Boys Coordinator Before May 18th Or Leave At Campus Office For Them By 2:00 P.M., May 27
Contact: Matt McCullough, mmccullough@wisd.org
June 1 to June 3
BOYS FOOTBALL
Indians Football Camp 2021
When: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Where: Waxahachie High School
Description: Discounts available for First Responders, Teachers, Military, Health Care and Youth League Members. Scholarships Available; Lunch Provided
Contact: (817) 304-6408, Mike Dormady, mdormady@wisd.org
June 1 to June 4
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lady Indians Volleyball Camp 2021
When: Tuesday-Thursday, June 1-3, 4:00-7:00 pm ; Friday, June 4, 9:00am-12:00
Where: Waxahachie High School
Description: *Learn from WHS coaching staff and former WHS players *Individual instruction in all phases of the game *Low camper to coach ratio* Contest and Awards*Team Tournament *T-Shirt
Contact: Sandy Faussett-Stoops, sfaussett@wisd.org
June 7 to June 10
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Lady Indians Softball Camp 2021
When: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Where: Lady NDN Softball Field
Description: Coach Ariel Raney – Texas State Softball Alumni, D-BAT instructor; Coach Paul Evans – 18 years coaching at Waxahachie, 7 years at WHS; Coach Cheyenne Cottongame – 6 years coaching with 2 years head coaching experience
Contact: Ariel Raney, araney@wisd.org
June 7 to June 10
COED TENNIS
Indians Tennis Camp 2021
When: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Where: WHS Tennis Courts
Description: Instruction will be by the WISD tennis coaching staff; Instruction will be activity based for camp; Don’t forget your tennis racquet and water bottle.
Contact: Nicholas Tanner, ntanner@wisd.org
June 8 to June 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Indians Basketball Camp 2021
When: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Where: Waxahachie High School
Description: The RUNNIN’ INDIANS Camp Goals are to improve each camper’s skills and knowledge of basketball through individual instruction and game competition. The camp staff stresses sportsmanship, leadership, citizenship, and the importance of having fun while playing basketball. Our mission is to have the campers improve as young people while learning to enjoy the game of basketball at a higher level
Contact: Greg Gober, ggober@wisd.org
June 14 to June 17
COED CROSS COUNTRY
Indians Summer Running Camp
When: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Where: Getzendaner Park
Description: All Sports / All Athletes Welcome
Grades 3rd - 8th
Contact: Edward Delacruz, edelacruz@wisd.org
June 14 to June 17
BOYS SOCCER
Indians Soccer Camp 2021 (Boys)
When: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Where: Waxahachie High School
Description: Camp will be June 14th-June 17th at Waxahachie High School
Session 1- K-3rd Grade : 9am-10am
Session 2- 4th-9th Grade : 10am-12pm
Cost of camp is $55 (K-3rd) and $80 (4th-9th). Sibling discount is $5 off per kid. Be sure to fill out a form for each child. Registrations received after May 31st to the first day of camp will be $60 (K-2nd) and $85 (3rd-9th).
Contact: Seth Riley, sriley@wisd.org
June 21 to June 23
BOYS BASEBALL
Indians Baseball Camp 2021
When: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Where: Optimist Baseball Field
Description: Session I - 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Players entering 2nd through 5th grade; Session II - 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Players entering 6th through incoming 9th graders
Cost: $85 per player (includes T-shirt)
Camp Features: Learn from WHS coaching staff and former WHS players. Individual instruction in all phases of the game.
Contact: (903) 879-2195, Tracy Wood, twood@wisd.org
June 24
BOYS BASEBALL
Indians Baseball Pitcher & Catcher Camp 2021
When: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Where: Optimist Baseball Field
Description: Players incoming 3rd grade through incoming Freshman
Cost: $50 per player
Camp Features: Learn from WHS coaching staff and former WHS players. Pitching and catching fundamentals.
Contact: (903) 879-2195, Tracy Wood, twood@wisd.org