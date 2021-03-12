Ennis golfer runner-up at tourney

Daily Light report

GALVESTON – Anna Morales of Austin captured the Texas Golf Association’s 2021 Women’s Eclectic at Moody Gardens Golf Club on Tuesday after besting Ennis’ Olive Henry in a one-hole playoff by shooting a score of three-under-par 69.

Morales improved her score by six strokes during Tuesday’s final round.

Henry was tied for the lead after the first round with Cynthia Dougherty, who finished tied for third with Caitlyn Cassity of Katy and Meghan Moake of Houston.

Patricia Walters captured the Overall Net Championship with a combined net score of 11-under-par 61. Walters, of Cat Spring, carded seven birdies and one eagle to beat out four others by one stroke.

Peggy Mullarkey and Jane London, of The Woodlands, Dora Daniluk of Katy and Olivia Campbell of Franklin finished tied for second with a combined net score of 10-under-par 62.

Another Ellis County golfer, Joanne Burleson of Waxahachie, tied for 12th in the sixth flight with a total-to-par gross score of 21.