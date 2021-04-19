Letter: Wallace good for city

Waxahachie Daily Light

Please let this serve as my endorsement of Billie Wallace for Waxahachie City Council, Place 4.

I have known Billie since I began working for the county in February 2003. At that time, she was a police officer for the City of Waxahachie and I was an assistant county and district attorney. In her professional capacity, I knew Billie to be professional, diligent, and always prepared.

Since her retirement, I have come to know her in a more personal capacity with our involvement in the Rotary Club of Waxahachie and Waxahachie Have It or Need It. She is currently president of the Rotary Club and has done a wonderful job motivating members to become more involved in the community with various service projects at least once a month.

When COVID hit last year, Billie saw a need in our community and started a non-profit called Waxahachie Have It or Need It. I was honored to be asked by her to serve on that board. The organization has adopted more than 70 families in the Waxahachie community and provided them with the necessities of life.

There is no one that knows Waxahachie better than Billie. She spent almost 30 years patrolling the streets of Waxahachie and keeping the community safe. This city was in good hands when she was working for Waxahachie Police Department and would be in good hands having someone such as Billie Wallace serving on its Council.

I am honored to call Billie my friend and without reservation endorse her for City Council, Place 4.

Ann Montgomery, Waxahachie