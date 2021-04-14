Letter: Backs Wallace for council

Waxahachie Daily Light

I am proudly endorsing Billie Wallace for City Council, Place 4. Billie Wallace is an exemplary citizen and servant of Waxahachie. With Billie, what you see is what you get.

She has tremendous discernment in difficult situations. Her problem solving skills were put on display (even though she’s incredibly humble) in the last year with the launch of the non-profit “Waxahachie Have It or Need It.” Billie always sees a need and fills it.

I feel with her on City Council the people of this city will have an ethical voice of reason advocating for them and the community we are curating through decisions made at Council level. I believe Billie is the best candidate for City Council, Place 4.

Stephanie Reyna, Waxahachie