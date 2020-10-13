Letters to the editor: October 13, 2020

Staff Writer

City should preserve

its musical lifeblood

Our music city is falling apart and the people who we have elected have refused to save it.

By not using the hotel occupancy taxes or the Austin Convention Center reserves to help sustain Austin music venues, the city council has put the final nail in the coffin of live music. Live music is the very reason visitors fill up the hotels and convention center.

Thank you Leslie Pool, for trying to find a solution. We'll remember our city council and mayor come election time that's if we are still here.

Kathy Marcus, Austin

Governor’s tactics

not working in Travis

Kudos to Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir for creating a very efficient way to drop mail-in ballots at the Travis County offices at 5501 Airport Blvd. We dropped our ballots off Oct. 6.

There are about a dozen stations in the parking lot, each covered with a yellow tent. You are directed to an available station, each with four volunteers. You sign a sheet for signature validation. They take your ballot, check the signature and drop it in the ballot box. Painless, safe and it took maybe 5 minutes.

Gov. Abbott, sorry but your suppression efforts are not working in Travis County.

Michele W. Missner, Austin

Not the right time for

costly ballot props

Re: Oct. 8 editorial, “Endorsement: Prop A’s Project Connect is a steep but overdue investment.”

Traffic is down if you haven't noticed. But here we go again. Austin property owners are being asked to pony up for a huge transportation project.

Don’t get me wrong. I love light rail. But can you think of a worse time to saddle on more taxes to the already overburdened taxpayer in Austin? The Statesman argues it’s only $284 per year additional for average taxpayer. Nonsense. The price tag for this proposition will mushroom and everybody knows it.

And to all those who rent, beware. Your rent will be going up. And what about all the folks who rent now and are struggling to make ends meet? People, we are in a pandemic and it’s impacting the entire socioeconomic status of most citizens. This is not the right time to be putting this proposition or Proposition B on the ballot. When the good times roll again, reintroduce the bills.

Paul Violand, Austin

Biden’s Gettysburg speech

is recommended viewing

This 91-year-old Independent supporter of Joe Biden who graduated from Huntsville High School in 1946, studied one semester at the University of Texas and graduated from Sam Houston State Teachers College in 1951, would like to issue a simple challenge to Republicans who support President Trump's re-election: If you depend on Fox News, One America News or Rush Limbaugh for all or most of your political information, please Google Biden's Oct. 6 Gettysburg campaign speech on C-SPAN.

After fair-minded Republicans watch Biden's Gettysburg address, they're tempted to check other free press media sources to validate what they've been told about President Trump's great leadership.

A few will join millions of other long-time Republicans who believe Trump has made a mockery of traditional GOP conservative values. They agree with esteemed American journalist Bob Woodward, who concluded after many recorded interviews that “Trump is the wrong man for the job."

Alston Jones, Boise, Idaho

Supporters now have no

reason to reelect Trump

I’m directing this letter to Christians who have been disturbed by President Trump’s profoundly un-Christian behavior and policies, but support his reelection because he has pledged to appoint judges opposed to abortion.

By miraculous timing, sadly through the death of Justice Ginsburg, he will realize your goal: a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court hostile to abortion rights. Roe v. Wade will certainly be overturned in the near future.

You now have no excuse to reelect Trump. That is, unless his un-Christian behavior and policies never really bothered you in the first place. If so, I suggest you examine the sincerity of your beliefs.

Ron Bravenec, Austin