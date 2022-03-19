Christenson: Property tax and debt increases in Waxahachie

PAUL CHRISTENSON

Let me start out this column by first saying “Ouch”. And the way it was done hurt too.

Last year the average homesteader in Waxahachie saw a property tax increase of 5.5%. Of the 5.5% property tax increase, 3.5% is related to operations, and 2% is related to debt service to pay off the new debt issued last year of $43 million. The new debt was comprised of $19.3 million related to the general fund, $15.2 million related to the water fund, and $8.2 million related to the wastewater fund. By way of clarification, general fund debt is paid off using taxes (sales taxes and property taxes), water fund debt is typically paid off using water fees, and wastewater debt is typically paid off using wastewater fees.

Texas State Senate Bill 2 was signed into law in 2019, and went into effect in 2020. The bill was meant to limit property tax increases by local governments, which were increasing rapidly around Texas and were hurting so many families. The bill established a 3.5% annual property tax increase cap for the average homesteader for local governments including cities, unless there is an emergency. Senate bill 2 also established that if a city wanted to increase the property tax greater than 3.5% the city would have to seek voter approval through a ballot initiative and a vote of the citizens.

Unfortunately, Senate Bill 2 included a hole around which a city could increase property taxes more than 3.5% through a debt offering. This is not an issue so much because most debt obligations issued by cities must be approved by voters, and good governments make a case for new debt and then let the voters decide. But the hole is larger than that. Rather than general debt obligations, cities are allowed to issue “Certificates of Obligations” which are typically reserved for emergency situations. The Certificates of Obligation do not require voter approval, and bypass the 3.5% property tax hike cap.

And this is what the Waxahachie City Council did last year, issued certificates of obligation thereby by-passing the 3.5% property tax hike cap. This is why the average homesteader in Waxahachie saw a 5.5% increase in property taxes. The problem is that as far as I can see there is nothing in the new debt that is an emergency. And the City Council has plans to do the same thing next year. In my opinion this is not good government, but simply using Certificates of Obligations to bypass Senate Bill 2 to increase property taxes without voter approval. I testified last year in a City Council meeting that bypassing voter rights is not appropriate.

It was reported in the Waxahachie Daily Light last year that after my testimony Waxahachie City Council held a meeting to discuss the continuing issuance of Certificates of Obligations. It was reported that City Council and City Management discussed that certificates of obligations were easy to issue. This is quite true because the certificates by-pass voter approval for new debt. It was also discussed that because normal debt issuances had to gain voter approval that “voter fatigue” may arise. In other words people may become tired of voting, and City Council could save the citizens from becoming fatigued.

I would rather have the right to vote myself. The continuing issuance of new debt will require higher property taxes for years to come. I would rather like to see the business case for new debt and then the voters should decide on what we want to do. In my mind, this is the way that democracy in Waxahachie should work.

Paul Christenson is a Waxahachie resident and former candidate for elected office in the city.