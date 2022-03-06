Bridges: Frank Buck helped cultivate appreciation for wildlife, zoos

KEN BRIDGES

In the early 1900s, many city zoos did not have a significant number of animals to exhibit because of the difficulty in obtaining animals from the far corners of the globe. And fewer cities could establish zoos for that same reason. Frank Buck, an animal trapper and adventurer, helped bring countless specimens to zoos in the United States and inspired generations of Americans to appreciate wildlife, all the while thrilling the public with stories of his adventures. Because of Buck’s early work with animals, he helped educate the public about wildlife and increased the popularity of zoos across the nation.

Frank Buck was born in 1884 in Gainesville. He enjoyed collecting birds and other small animals throughout his childhood. His family soon moved to Dallas, where he attended the local schools. His most promising subject was geography, but he reported years later that the limited curriculum bored him, and he quite school in the seventh grade. After working a series of odd jobs, he eventually made his way to Chicago.

In 1911, he took an extended trip to Brazil and explored deep into the rain forests. Fascinated by the beauty and extensive wildlife he saw, Buck brought back dozens of exotic birds back to the Untied States with him. As he disembarked in New York, he found many people just as fascinated with the birds who then convinced Buck to sell them at a comfortable profit. Inspired, Buck then went to Asia to bring back more exotic animals to sell in the United States and began a life as an animal trapper.

For the next several years, he trapped and collected thousands of animals for zoos and private collectors. Over the course of his career, he captured snakes, birds, elephants, tigers, lions, kangaroos, camels, giraffes, crocodiles, and hyenas. Buck estimated that his expeditions took as many as 100,000 animals altogether.

In 1923, he was hired to manage the new San Diego Zoo in California, with zoo directors impressed by his reputation and handling of animals. However, Buck reportedly had many disagreements with the board of directors and resigned after only a few months.

Buck developed a steady following thanks to his exploits. In 1932, he co-authored with journalist Edward Anthony his best-selling memoirs Bring ‘Em Back Alive. The book’s success and his dramatic storytelling led to a movie and radio program of the same name. Later that year, buoyed by their initial success, Buck and Anthony wrote a second collection of Buck’s stories titled Wild Cargo.

Frank Buck appeared in seven more movies between 1934 and 1949 and co-authored seven more books on his experiences. At the Chicago World Fair in 1933 and the New York World Fair in 1939, Buck created exhibits featuring thousands of animals that delighted audiences.

He was married three times. Shortly after his third marriage, he settled with his new wife and daughter in San Angelo. During World War II, he traveled extensively across the United States, speaking to different groups about his adventures. In March 1950, he died in Houston following a protracted fight with lung cancer.

