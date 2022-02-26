Letter: Rebuttal to recent remarks

Waxahachie Daily Light

In the Ellis County Tax Assessor-Collector questionnaire published in the Waxahachie Daily Light and the Midlothian Mirror on Feb. 18, my opponent in the GOP primary election questions my integrity, saying that I neglect to inform voters that the serious problems in the Tax Office occurred prior to the appointment of the current Tax Assessor/Collector. He goes on to say that “This is purposeful deception!” And now my family and relationships around Ellis County have to hear this false accusation.

In my public talks given around the County, and my discussions with the many people that I meet, I have always stated that the problems occurred under the prior Tax Assessor/Collector. My point is that fixing the problems is complex and requires excellent leadership to make sure that these problems are fixed and do not occur in the future, and I have the background and experience necessary to get this done for us. I want the people of Ellis County to know that I do not engage in bad politicking, and I do not engage in deceptive practices.

Paul Christenson, Candidate for Ellis County Tax Assessor-Collector/Waxahachie