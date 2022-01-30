Letter: Colleyville synagogue attack

Waxahachie Daily Light

Colleyville, Texas has become the most recent example of the rise of antisemitism and extremism in this country. While this hostage situation did not result in any loss of life, previous attacks on synagogues were not so fortunate, such as in Poway, California, in 2019 and Pittsburgh in 2018. Synagogues and other Jewish Institutions have had to increase security in recent years after these repeated acts of violence perpetrated by misguided, ignorant, and hate filled white supremacists and Islamic Extremists.

As a Muslim myself, it pains me to see individuals and groups twist Islam to justify their own personal prejudices and commit these horrible acts of domestic terrorism. The teachings of Islam categorically reject religious prejudice and injustice, in the Holy Quran states: “O ye who believe! be steadfast in the cause of Allah, bearing witness in equity; and let not a people’s enmity incite you to act otherwise than with justice. Be always just, that is nearer to righteousness…” [5:9]. As explained, the Quran forbids Muslims from prejudiced actions, including antisemitism. Any acts taken by extremists are done to further their own personal goals, as was the case in Colleyville where the deranged man tried to have a woman released from federal custody. Islam is and has always been a religion of peace that today many instead use as a weapon.

Ibshar Siraj Khandakar, member, Muslim Writers Guild of America/Midlothian