Letter: Supporting Shipley, Beatty

Waxahachie Daily Light

We are writing in support of the re-election of Mary Lou Shipley as Place 3 City Councilwoman.

We also support the re-election of Chuck Beatty as Place 5 Councilman.

Mary Lou has extensive experience in our local government, serving on the City Council, the Planning & Zoning commission, in the district attorney office and, currently, as mayor pro tem. She has played a key role in much of the work that the city has done to improve our lives in Waxahachie. You see the results every day.

Chuck has extensive experience in local government in Waxahachie, having served several terms as councilman and mayor, He has played a key role in many of the major projects you see which have improved our quality of life such as the new hospital, new high school, downtown revitalization, quality housing development and the new police and fire stations.

Waxahachie has quality residential and business development plans, which Mary Lou has championed. Population has more than doubled in the past 20 years and we need someone with experience and knowledge to optimize our planning and future execution.

Mary Lou is a good friend to us and to Waxhahcie and is committed to doing everything in the best interest of the city and its citizens and will appreciate your support. Chuck is a good friend to us and to Waxahachie and we hope you will support him at the poll.

John & Arlene Hamilton/Waxahachie