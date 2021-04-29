Letter: Kriegel for school board

Waxahachie Daily Light

Kim Kriegel was a part of WISD before I came through as one of her students at Turner Middle School in the early 90’s. She has continued to serve WISD every decade after in one way or another, and for some time now she has served faithfully on the WISD school board.

Kim has dedicated her time and devotion to assuring generation after generation of Waxahachie students gets the best our town and school district have to offer, and I believe she will continue to strive to keep the honor and tradition of WISD committed and strong.

She has volunteered time raising money and school supplies for underprivileged children and that speaks to the character of what WISD has always strived for. She went out of her way to help my wife, Amy, when last year’s second semester and graduation were turned upside down by Covid-19.

Speaking from personal experiences and listening to several other friends, she has been extremely helpful in different capacities for years now. WISD and its strong leadership has pulled through time after time.

I’m not saying it’s perfect, I’m saying I have friends who serve on the school board and they are good people who truly care about this town, students and its schools. This is no time to take steps backwards!

In Christ,

Brian and Amy Fuller/Waxahachie