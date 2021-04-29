Letter: Endorsing Kriegel

Waxahachie Daily Light

As a former WISD student and now voter, I am endorsing Kim Kriegel for WISD Trustee, Place 3. Mrs. Kriegel’s credentials as a dedicated public servant, involved educator, and mentor has shown and still shows through her leadership and legacy today. Mrs. Kriegel is very well respected and admired in the Black community and we are forever grateful that she has a heart for our children and their future.

Her tireless campaign efforts are greatly appreciated, as are the goals she has articulated for WISD schools. Mrs. Kriegel’s dedication to professionalism and being a positive voice for ALL students are the necessary ingredients that will continue to shape our community in a positive way. I would not be the Ph.D. candidate, published author, and college professor that I am today without the guidance and wisdom of Mrs. Kriegel.

I believe she will be a true advocate for all students, and that she will help ensure that every child has the chance to maximize his or her potential! I endorse Mrs. Kriegel with the highest regard and know that she will continue to be an asset to children and community!

Shaniece J. Miller, assistant director, graduate school, University of North Texas/Dallas