Letter: Stay with Shipley, Beatty

Waxahachie Daily Light

The citizens of Waxahachie are fortunate to have several worthy candidates currently running for city council. However, I keep thinking of the old saying, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” That is why I am supporting incumbents Mary Lou Shipley and Chuck Beatty for city council. Waxahachie has seen and will continue to see tremendous growth. Our current council members and city staff have done an exemplary job in meeting the demands associated with said growth and continue to plan for the future of our city. Councilpersons Mary Lou Shipley and Chuck Beatty have served the citizens of this city for many years, and both continue to have the energy and willingness to provide their wisdom and experience in guiding our city into the future. I simply see no reason to change course at this time!

Kevin D. Chester/Waxahachie