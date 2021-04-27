Letter: Proud to support Shipley

Waxahachie Daily Light

I enthusiastically endorse Mary Lou Shipley for Place 4 on the Waxahachie City Council. Here is why I hope you will join me in re-electing Mary Lou: she has the best training and experience to serve the citizens of Waxahachie.

Rapid change is one of the biggest issues Waxahachie has ever faced. It affects schools, housing, businesses, jobs, water resources, tax revenues, and the quality of life in Waxahachie in the future. The City Council will be making some very important decisions with long-term effects. We need a candidate with a depth of experience in how Waxahachie works, as well as the quiet dedication, competence and proven commitment to Waxahachie. No one is better equipped to manage this growth responsibly and for the good of the entire community than Mary Lou Shipley.

She has lived in Waxahachie for 41 years, and practiced law as a District Attorney and in private practice. She has served on both the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Economic Development Commission, as well as serving on the City Council since 2014. She is currently serving as a member of the City Steering Committee to help establish a plan for the next 10 years.

We are so very lucky to have Mary Lou working for us! I hope you will vote, with me, to return Mary Lou Shipley to City Council.

Nancy Post/Waxhachie