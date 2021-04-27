Letter: Shipley right person for job

Waxahachie Daily Light

My wife and I would ask you to vote for Mary Lou Shipley for City Council on May 1,2021! She has served our city as an Attorney, Prosecutor, and City Council member for many years! With the up and coming growth facing our community we need elected people who are knowledgeable and have the experience to handle the growth! Mary Lou has served on many boards and committees in her time in office and has always provided the leadership our city has needed!

We know that the other candidates running are fine people that were successful in their previous careers but not in daily city operations! We need people with the experience of taking care of the comings and going’s of daily city Government!! Mary Lou has shown this many times in her career!! Please vote Mary Lou Shipley to help lead us in the future!

Bob and Dianna Robertson/Waxahachie