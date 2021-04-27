Letter: Keep Shipley, Beatty in jobs

Waxahachie Daily Light

Our city has grown tremendously in recent years. It is growing so much that some predict sustained prosperity in perpetuity for the city. During this period of explosive growth the city government works, so far successfully , to ensure that growth is managed in a manner that allows the city to maintain its’ personality. Charles “Chuck” Beatty and Mary Lou Shipley are current members of the five-man city council that has so adroitly managed the booming growth. We strongly recommend that they be re-elected to the city council.

Please join us in returning Charles Beatty and Mary Lou Shipley to the city council, places 5 and 4, respectively. It is important that the unique fabric of our city and community is maintained.

Jesse & Vivian Gibson/Waxahachie