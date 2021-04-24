Letter: Voting for Billie Wallace

Waxahachie Daily Light

I have known Billie Wallace for 25 years and you will never meet anyone with such a drive to serve her community. She wants to serve all of the people in her community with her own values for what is positive for the whole community. Billie has 30 years in city government, leading and protecting our community. She is a retired Lieutenant for the Waxahachie Police Department, Board Member for Daniels Den, President of the Waxahachie Rotary Club, volunteers for Meals on Wheels and Founder of a non-profit Waxahachie Have it or Need it. Billie’s heart has always been to serve her community.

We need a change in Waxahachie and the decision making process which has been by the same individuals in our community for a very long time. Waxahachie needs a new set of eyes looking out for the best for all of us. Please vote for change and a brighter future for all of us.

Joanne Wiggins/Waxahachie