Letter: Support for Kim Kriegel

Waxahachie Daily Light

The Wright family strongly supports Kim Kriegel for WISD School Board Trustee, Place 3. Mrs. Kriegel was a classroom educator for more than 30 years followed by two previous terms on the WISD School Board. Mrs. Kriegel is experienced and understands how schools operate, how budgeting is prepared and functions, and how administration and policies are intertwined in the operation of an exemplary school system.

Since retiring from teaching, Mrs. Kriegel has dedicated her life to the students of WISD. She has also taken on a huge role in helping teachers.She has represented WISD and Waxahachie at the Texas Legislature looking out for the students, teachers along with protecting and ensuring the hard-earned money that you pay in taxes is spent wisely and in a frugal manner.

Mrs. Kriegel has also dedicated her retirement life to ensuring that our children are not hungry and can get adequate meals through food drives, donations of her own, and involvement in the community in bringing awareness to the community of the children that are in need and are food insecure. Mrs. Kriegel also supports students by attending extracurricular endeavors including athletic and fine art events.

It is common to see her at any WISD event cheering on every student for success. As you can see, Mrs. Kriegel is not a political person but a loving, caring individual who has dedicated her life to our students,teachers, and schools. Amy and I ask that you vote for Kim Kriegel for WISD School Board Trustee, Place 3. Early voting has begun and election day is May 1.

Chris and Amy Wright/Waxahachie