Letter: Supporting Chuck Beatty

Waxahachie Daily Light

I have known Chuck Beatty and served with him for many years. He has been both a friend and a mentor. He has a true love for Waxahachie and the quality of life it brings. He has been involved in many of those quality of life things that we have enjoyed for the last 20 plus years!

Chuck, ( being a former mayor) has a vast knowledge of this city and how to run it. With all the growth that is coming our way WE NEED THAT EXPERIENCE!

Please join me in voting for Charles "Chuck" Beatty for Waxahachie City Council Place 5.

Kevin Strength/Waxahachie