Letter: Support Billie Wallace

I humbly ask for your vote for Billie Wallace, my mother. She has served the community of Waxahachie for as long as I can remember. She has always had a giving heart and a heart to help others in need. Her candidacy for Waxahachie City Council reflects her heart to give back, as she continues to tell me that she “feels like she has more to give” and isn’t finished yet.

I cannot imagine a better candidate for this position than one who has dedicated their whole life to Waxahachie. Her years on the police force, active participation and presidency of the Rotary Club, and foundation of a non profit organization for the city are incomparable qualifications for such a position. Dedication is an understatement. Many days and nights are assisting others in need either by purchasing groceries for single mothers, paying bills of families facing hardship, or simply spreading love in our community.

Her heart belongs to our city, and she displays that every day as she rolls up her sleeves and works hard for every citizen of Waxahachie. My mother is the candidate that brings well rounded experience, as well as an in-depth knowledge and love for Waxahachie. She is the candidate that stays up late wondering what more she can do for other people, and doesn’t stop until she finds a way to meet the needs of people she, sometimes, has never met. My mother is a problem solver and she has the energy our city needs. She is a leader who is not afraidt o stand up to adversity. She is the best candidate for her race. Please vote Billie Wallace for City Council Place 4.

Andi Wallace/Waxahachie