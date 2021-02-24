Letter: A note of gratitude

Waxahachie Daily Light

Blame needs our input. A call for shaming also. In actuality, neither really needs it. So why do we feel obligated to point it out?

Any action, or inaction, stands as it is. It is the property of those who bring it. Refuse its delivery to our doors. Let it be. And move on to recovery and better things.

For that is what determines our strength and resilience.

Thank you to our city workers and administration for their responding as they were able.

Thank you to those who worked tirelessly in trying and succeeding to return basic needs to our neighbors.

And especially thank you to my fellow citizens of Waxahachie and surrounding areas who reached out beyond themselves unconditionally and lessened the suffering of others. For we are blessed by your presence among us.

May that always prevail.

Alan Fox/Waxahachie