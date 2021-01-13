Letter: What must come next

Waxahachie Daily Light

Now is not the time to sate primal instincts in following base understandings but the time to explore what it is we have yet to understand in order to attain just what it is needed for us to form a more perfect union, a quest not of Quixotic fantasy but one of the realization of our purpose as to the higher ideals of our nation, and as the result of a more decent people. Anything else is failure.

Yes, we are at that point. The question is do we each have the courage to face it?

Alan Fox/Waxahachie