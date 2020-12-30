Letter: So long, 2020

Waxahachie Daily Light

Fare thee well, the year 2020. For you have brought us an experience from which we have suffered, or from which we have learned. Grant you none of which we have asked for or predicted. You just showed up at our door and we did our best trying to accommodate you and our worst trying to dismiss you. Yet you remained.

Many of us left from what you brought. Many of us were tarnished with hate borne from the forges of disillusion and fear. Yet still others were awakened in finding the depth of our spirituality and humanity.

So take leave from us. Our discernment of you shall mature in time. Your vessel will now be cast aside, depleted of its contents as we reach to open a new year, one of hope and good fortune that maybe, just maybe, will touch us all.

Alan Fox/Waxahachie