Letter: Follow the constitution

Waxahachie Daily Light

Allen West suggests that states who support the constitution form a union, this after the SCOTUS, a product of said constitution, refused to hear the Texas-led lawsuit against states, whose Republican legislatures changed election laws, in a impotent attempt to overturn the results of our recent presidential election.

Basically, he is calling for secession. Trying to sell the dream while never mentioning the price of the snake oil he carries in his carpetbag.

This instead of realizing that we already have a union of states that follow the constitution. Fifty of them.

It is a shame, as the Chairman of the TRP, West's statement does not share in that following.

Alan Fox/Waxahachie