Letter: In support of Carra

Midlothian Mirror

I will be voting for Tiffany Carra in the upcoming runoff election for Midlothian City Council. She has proven to be a representative voice for the Midlothian community with a heart to serve. Tiffany’s resume of involvement in community affairs stretches years prior to her opponent. Like her or not, her opinions and positions come from her conviction and involvement. She seems to stand for what she believes and does not seem to waiver to the control of people, power, or politics. This is the character that we need to see more of in our local, state, and federal government representation. She has my vote.

Allen Moorman/Midlothian