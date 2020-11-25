Letter: Remove statue

Waxahachie Daily Light

Maybe you already know about the statue sitting on the west lawn of the Ellis County Courthouse that honors Confederate soldiers. And maybe not. But with the issue concerning Constable Curtis Polk and the disgrace of having his office in the basement next to the “Negroes” sign, I think it’s time to address removing that statue and doing it now.

This is what Texans wrote in their Articles of Secession in 1861: “We hold as undeniable truths that the governments of the various States, and of the confederacy itself, were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment; that they were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race”

And yet since 1912, over 100 years later, we have a statue on the Ellis County Courthouse lawn that honors the Confederate Soldiers who fought to preserve the institution of slavery.

This statue is counter to the integrity, decency and justice that Ellis County should strive for. It’s time for the Ellis County Commissioners Court and Judge Todd Little to remove that statue and preserve the dignity of all races.

Connie Grube/Ovilla, Texas