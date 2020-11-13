Letter: A sincere thank you

Waxahachie Daily Light

Election season is always a stressful time…but ON STEROIDS this year, during a national election! Waxahachie voters usually number less than 13.5%. This year, 70% of our registered voters came out to exercise their civic duty and VOTE! I am thankful for your overwhelming support electing me to continue serving a fourth term on your City Council.

I am also thankful for the unconditional love and support of my wife, Mickie. She worked tirelessly, putting out signs, working the polling places handing out push cards, making phone calls and flooding the digital world with ads. Mickie and I talk often of those of you who have embraced us in the community and …during this hard fought political battle, had our back. You know who you are… More importantly, WE know who you are and will always remember you with gratitude.

Going forward I will continue working to rebuild our aging infrastructure, manage growth, protect our Historic District and provide lifestyle enhancements, while keeping our taxes low. I have learned a lot during the past 6½ years as one of your Councilpersons and for 1½ years as your Mayor. I will continue to listen and learn and with your continued help, together we will make our community a place we are happy to CALL HOME.

David Hill/Mayor of Waxahachie