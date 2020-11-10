Letter: A note of thanks

Waxahachie Daily Light

To the Residents of Waxahachie:

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you for your support and confidence in me as your council member. It is truly an honor to be re-elected to the Waxahachie City Council. I will continue serving with honesty and integrity to be the best public servant that I can be.

There are many things that make Waxahachie such a special place, but I believe the most important of them is you – the residents. I have kept and will keep your needs at the forefront of my mind. Also, I will continue to put out my newsletter every week to keep you informed, as I’ve done since May 2018.

I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to have served the community for the past two years and look forward to the next two years!

Please feel welcome to reach out if I can be of service.

Your friendly council member,

Melissa Olson/Waxahachie