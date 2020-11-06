Letter: Something better?

Waxahachie Daily Light

Someone asks how we're doing. We open our hand, see what we're holding and answer "I'm good." Basically, we're at peace with where we are, what we're doing and what we have.

Then they say there's a something better over there. And then something better than that a little further and so on. Soon we are chasing down something better, something more that will improve what we have already.

We soon realize that in order to have that something better, we have to let go of what we're holding.

We look down to what's in our hand.

What we have is sufficient, it's getting the job done and will take us where we need to be.

For that is the state of how we use government. Dropping what we know for what we hope will be.

We've placed our bets. Will we hold something better or be left empty handed?

Alan Fox/Waxahachie