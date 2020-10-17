Letter: Hill right for Waxahachie

Waxahachie Daily Light

Without question, Mr. David Hill possesses the skills, desire, and aptitude necessary to serve on our City Council for Waxahachie, Texas.

So many of you know me, as a friend, student, classmate, teacher, leader, and former Pastor and each of you have groomed me into the person that I am today. I hope that I am making you proud. You will make me proud to cast your vote for David Hill.

I have had the unique pleasure of closely observing Mr. Hill and have found him to be a multi-faceted leader and passionate listener. He has vision uniquely carved and crafted to meet the rapidly changing needs of Waxahachie.

Frankly, in this current pandemic, he has keen insight into what it takes to thrive in a postmodern environment. In short, he leads well.

As a family man, he reveres his beautiful wife, Mickie, and is extremely supportive to his entire family. He is an emblem of the missional values of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and the United States of America.

As he works with diverse groups in my hometown, I am constantly amazed at his deep regard for the greater community beyond his concentric circle of contact. In short, he communicates well.

Therefore, it is without mental reservation or hesitation that I recommend and strongly encourage you to embrace David Hill as a worthy candidate for City Council.

Pastor Darron LaMonte Edwards, Sr.

United Believers Community Church

Founder, Getting To The Heart of The Matter CityWide Crime Prevention Collaboration

Kansas City, Missouri