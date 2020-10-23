City Council Place 3 candidate questionnaire: Melissa Olson

Daily Light report

Name: Melissa Olson

Current profession: Homemaker

Political Party: Republican, although the City Council is a non-partisan position

Elected office sought: Waxahachie City Council, Place 3

Previous political experience: Ellis County Republican Precinct 140 Chair for 2018-19; Waxahachie City Councilmember 2018-present.

Family: My husband is a Marine Corps veteran who now works in information technology in Carrollton and we have 2 daughters. Our oldest is studying at the University of Texas at Dallas and our youngest is in the first grade at Felty Elementary School.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office? I’m seeking re-election to the Waxahachie City Council so that I can represent the residents of our great community and be their voice in City Hall. While we have made progress in transparency, we still have room for improvement. Also, while we have lowered the tax rate for the first time in years, I will strive to continue lowering taxes without affecting services, by cutting unwise spending wherever possible.

What distinguishes you from other candidates? I’m a stay-at-home mom who has no conflicts of interest while serving on the Council. I listen to residents’ concerns, and I get back in contact with those who reach out to me. I also put out a newsletter/blog about the upcoming city meetings every week.

What do you consider the key issues of this election? Property taxes, city spending, transparency, and communication between the city and residents are the key issues of this election.

What are the greatest challenges facing the city and how do you plan to address those challenges? The greatest challenges facing the city are those that come along with rapid growth such as traffic and infrastructure. If re-elected, I would address these challenges by working more closely with TXDOT to see what changes can be made on 77 to alleviate traffic and promote alternative routes throughout the city; and, to work with city staff to make sure that proper infrastructure is planned.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you? I’d like people to know that I’m an honest person and truly care about helping people. Being a Councilmember has been a fantastic way to help many folks and I would love the opportunity to continue doing so.