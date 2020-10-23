City Council Place 1 candidate questionnaire: David Hill

Daily Light report

Name: David Hill

Current profession: Retired Businessman

Political Party: Conservative

Elected office sought: Waxahachie City Council Place 1

Previous political experience: No political involvement prior to my running for City Council in 2014. I am currently serving my seventh year of an extended third term. I have always been civic minded and have served as President of the Rotary Club of Waxahachie during its 100th anniversary year, 30 years with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, 25 year membership with Dallas Homebuilders Association and Past President of Ellis County Homebuilders, Lifetime member of the NRA and member of Waxahachie First Baptist Church.

Family: We have a large blended family. My wife Mickie and I have been married for over 45 years. Currently we claim four children, sixteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren. We’re already counting Emma (new great grandbaby coming soon!)

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office? Each Council person brings a unique skill set to the table. That, and the ability to build a consensus, enables one to manage the City responsibly. With over 45 years of experience in the construction industry, and at a time when our community is experiencing considerable growth, I feel my participation continues to be of tremendous value. Working with our City Manager and Staff, our Building Department has been transformed from top to bottom now issuing residential permits in less than a week. By adding inhouse City engineers and residential and commercial plan review staff, the permitting process has been streamlined. Whether it’s streets, water, wastewater, planning, scheduling, finances or construction, It’s an arena in which I am comfortable and knowledgeable to participate.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office? Vision and optimism. My opponent seems to have a very negative vision of all of the improvements that have taken place over the past few years since he has lived here. He has stated recently that he does not like parks and trails and there is no need for repairing and adding city sidewalks. In his opinion all of the street repair and replacement should be paid with cash. In the same breath, my opponent tells us that the City is out of money, and the City should not have any debt. Generational equity is a term used to explain the process by which we share the cost of large capital improvements which are funded by bonds. Simply stated the debt issued by the City is paid back over the next twenty or thirty years. My understanding of this concept keeps me positive and forward thinking in our growth. My opponent obviously does not understand this concept and consequently always sees City planning and growth with a glass half empty.

My optimism allows me to see great things ahead for our community and our hometown. There are challenges going forward but nothing that can’t be overcome. We are experiencing considerable growth and have a City Staff that is more than capable of handling the tasks at hand.

What do you consider the key issues of this election? The key issue is whether you want to be Progressive looking forward and managing our growth or Regressive, calling for a moratorium on building permits, reducing City services and defunding Police and Fire. I believe we’ve come too far to turn back now. The City has an Economic Development Plan and a Comprehensive Plan for growth. Prior to COVID we started updating the Economic Plan and will continue this process when it is safe for our Committee to meet again. Our Comprehensive Plan will be updated this year. The committees working on both plans are made up of our residents and business leaders. Both plans give us a view of where we have come from and roadmap to our future.

What are the greatest challenges facing the city and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected? Something often heard is the desire to “keep Waxahachie a small town.” VS. “the growth we are experiencing”. I do not believe these ideals are mutually exclusive. I believe that we can (and should) keep our small town feel while we are adding families and businesses to our diverse community.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you? I will continue working hard every day to keep my fellow citizens safe, protect our Historic District, control growth, provide services and a lifestyle that makes us all want to call Waxahachie Home. I ask for your vote and support.