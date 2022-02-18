Ellis County Tax Assessor-Collector candidate questionnaire: Richard Rozier

Staff report

Name: Richard Rozier

Current profession: Ellis County Tax Assessor-Collector

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: Ellis County Tax Assessor-Collector

Previous political experience: Small Business Owner and former Mayor/Councilmember, Former President of Emergency Services District #6, Former Chairman of the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce.

Family: Married to wife Karen for 43 years, one Son and Daughter in Law and 3 grandchildren.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

In March of 2021 our long time Ellis County Tax Assessor-Collector retired. Several county leaders asked me to consider putting my name in for consideration. They explained to me their desire to see someone in this office with integrity and desire to serve the public. I was appointed to fill the unexpired term last March. In the last 11 months we have made much progress and improvements. We have filled open, new, and vacated positions, hiring and training 10 new employees. We have established and implemented innovative policies and procedures to insure accurate handling of taxpayer’s money. New equipment has been deployed allowing the tax office to process payments in a much more timely and efficient manner.

We have worked closely with the County Auditor following the audit that found multiple irregularities preceding my taking office. With the Auditor’s help new positions and strong new accounting processes are in place to assure accuracy, transparency, and accountability.

The Ellis County Tax Office is laying a solid foundation to grow with Ellis County and provide a level of service that exceeds expectations.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

Having served in this office for 11 months, we have made many improvements and changes to ensure that the deficiencies that occurred in the past do not reoccur in the future. Having hired 50% of the staff in less than 9 months I am running to continue the work we have started. To provide continuity not only to staff but also to ensure the highest level of service to the taxpayer. I know what the issues are, and we are addressing them every day. It is truly a privilege to serve the people of Ellis County and I am committed to continue to do so. In my business and public service career I have led many types of organizations. This is not just a bean counting job. It requires the ability to work with staff, fellow elected officials, customers, and the community; Establishing a solid relationship of mutual respect and trust.

I’m proud to say that I have been endorsed by many elected officials, business and civic leaders across Ellis County. Including U. S. Congressman Ellzey, Sheriff Norman, Commissioners Grayson and Stinson. As well as all the other county wide non-judicial elected officials. These leaders believe that I posses the skills, ability and temperament to continue leading the Tax Office. A list of my endorsement and more information about my campaign can be found at www.richardrozier.com

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

INTEGRITY AND SERVICE!

INTEGRITY We must handle the people’s taxes with the highest level of Integrity. No one wants to pay property taxes but when we do it is incumbent on the Tax Office to make sure funds are protected and given to the appropriate entities accurately and on time. The Tax Assessor-Collector does not set the tax rate or determine property values. We simply collect the taxes for the local government entities in Ellis County and distribute those funds to them. Most importantly, the public should have confidence that this is being done with the utmost integrity.

SERVICE It is our goal to provide a level of service that exceeds expectations. When taxpayers come to the Tax Office they should be greeted by a kind, courteous and knowledgeable staff; ready to serve their needs. It is my strong conviction that government should provide the best customer service. We should be better than the private sector. Too often doing business with the government involves climbing over endless hurdles. We are here to help you get done what you need, not make it harder. Our staff is committed to making the processes as simple and hassle free as possible.

The employees of the Ellis County Tax Office have created and adopted the following mission statement:

To provide a level of integrity and service to the community that exceeds expectations because Ellis County deserves Excellence.

What are the greatest challenges facing the county and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Without a doubt the greatest challenge facing Ellis County is GROWTH. We have said for many years “growth is coming”. Well, it’s here! At the Tax Office we are using technology, innovation and the proper allocation of staff to keep up with growth. Not only does the Tax Office collect property taxes we also Title and Register all vehicles. This includes all cars, trucks, trailers and RVs. There are now in excess of 200,000 vehicles in the county. We have 4 offices to better serve vehicle owners and taxpayers. Earlier this year the County Commissioners hired a consultant and appointed a committee to study long-range facility needs. I was privileged to be asked by the County Judge to serve on this committee. Their findings will be presented to Commissioners Court soon. We are aggressively looking to the future and planning now to meet the need that growth will bring.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

Prior to my appointment an extensive audit was performed going back many years. The findings of that audit have been made public. Multiple accurate articles have been published in this paper. My opponent is fond of citing this audit and deficiencies uncovered by it. He neglects however, to inform the voter that these things occurred prior to my appointment as Tax Assessor-Collector. This is purposeful deception! Not telling the whole truth.

I want voters to know that I will not deceive them. I will give the whole truth good or bad.