Ellis County Tax Assessor-Collector candidate questionnaire: Paul Christenson

Staff report

Name: Paul Christenson, C.P.A., M.B.A

Current profession: Chief Financial Officer and Performance Improvement Leader

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: Ellis County Tax Assessor/Collector Unexpired Term

Previous political experience: None

Family: Married to my Wife Leigh for 22 years

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

There are some alarming news stories reported over the last year concerning the Ellis County Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office. A recent audit resulted in allegations of theft, money laundering, misappropriation of funds, and revealed lax accounting, lack of training and defined processes, a lack of internal controls over money, a distinct lack of oversight and just really poor management. One can learn more about the continuing case from newspapers articles including in the Midlothian Mirror (November 8, 2021) and the Focus Daily News (June 15, 2021).

These problems have resulted in many of the taxing authorities in Ellis County not receiving all of the funds due the citizens, and adversely affected the ability of our ISDs, Cities and Towns, and Ellis County to hold taxes in line and provide all needed services to the people that they serve. We deserve a qualified Tax Assessor/Collector to make sure that our money is safe and distributed correctly.

The old Tax Assessor/Collector retired last year. And now we have a political appointee in the position of Ellis County Tax Assessor/Collector that I believe lacks the experience and background necessary to implement solutions to get the Tax Assessor/Collector Office back on track.

What a great opportunity for me to use my 25 years of experiences helping governments and businesses to improve services, implement internal controls, and safeguard assets using information systems and documented processes combined with a well-trained workforce to ensure a high functioning tax office. The people of Ellis County deserve nothing less.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

I am a Certified Public Accountant with a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations Management from the University of Chicago where I graduated with highest honors. I used my background and experiences over the last twenty-five years to help many organizations to turn-around businesses and improve operating performance, thereby preserving the jobs of the dedicated individuals that I served.

One of the key functions of the tax office is billing and collections of property taxes, and another is motor vehicle registrations and titling. In my jobs I have lead many billing and collections offices to ensure that all monies properly due are collected in a customer friendly and efficient manner. I have used my operations and financial management skills to design and implement efficient processes and internal controls combined with well-trained staff and highly functioning information systems to meet these objectives for my employers.

This level of experience focused on people, processes, and information systems is paramount to meeting the objectives of the Tax Office, and to support the people of Ellis County in this important role. I have an undying commitment and dedication to customer service, and to the work that I do. This is hard work and I commit to the people of Ellis County that I will completely dedicate and immerse myself in the position of Tax Assessor/Collector to serve the people of Ellis County with excellence.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

To me the clear major issue at this time is gaining leadership in the Tax Office with the background and experiences along with the dedication to customer service necessary to ensure that there are no longer misappropriation of property tax collections. As a Certified Public Accountant I have designed and implemented internal controls and risk identification and management programs for my employers. I will do this for the people of Ellis County.

What are the greatest challenges facing the Ellis County Tax Office and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

I would like to add to what I previously said that we need the support of all of the people working in the Tax Office to make this work for everyone. We need a supportive structure for our people so that they are knowledgeable and confident in their positions.

We need an evaluation of the information systems and internal control practices of the Tax Office to identify and implement solutions to ensure that fraud and misappropriation of funds does not occur in the future. Well designed short and long term plans with tracking and feedback mechanisms will help prove the way forward.

We need experienced leadership to design and implement solutions. I will lead these efforts. I will evaluate the processes employed in the tax office to achieve better efficiency and provide superior customer service. We also need the support of the County Commissioners Court to redirect budget dollars to where the money will have the most impact, such as investing in information systems.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

Work like this is what I do and I am proud of what I have done and will do, unlike my opponent who stated in a public meeting “I never grew up wanting to be the Tax Assessor/Collector”. This is important work with important benefits to the people of Ellis County and it will be my honor to serve in this important role. Once we have processes defined and information systems up to speed, we can make sure that fraud and misappropriation of funds does not occur and together we can make the Tax Office a better experience for everyone. This is your money at stake. The people of Ellis County deserve nothing less.