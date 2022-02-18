Ellis County Judge candidate questionnaire: Todd Little

Staff report

Name: Todd Little

Current Profession: County Judge since January 2019

Political Party: Republican Party

Elected Office Sought: County Judge

Previous Political Experience: Mayor of Red Oak, Tx-2000-2006, Ellis County Judge-2019-2022, Republican Party of Texas Alternate Delegate-1996, Republican Party of Texas Delegate-2018

Family: Dawn Little, RN-wife of 29 years, Sons: Tanner and Houston, Daughter: Stefani-all of Red Oak, Tx.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

It's been an honor and humbling to serve the citizens of Ellis County as their County Judge, since January of 2019. We have been able to accomplish many positive things in our first term for our citizens and would like the opportunity to continue what we have started. As a 3rd generation Ellis county citizen, my family takes pride in Ellis County and what the future holds. We will serve with the same energy, dedication and passion if elected for the upcoming 4 years. I'm excited about the opportunity to serve again and I'm committed to our citizens.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates for this office?

Serving as the Ellis County Judge for the last 3 years and as the former mayor of a growing community like Red Oak, we have served during a challenging time in the history of our country. This gives me unique experience to meet any challenge. We have navigated through a global pandemic, 10 year redistricting plan, at least one tornado and hurricane evacuation, provided opportunities for vaccination and antibody infusions, administered $1 million in recovery grants to our small businesses & non-profits, coordinated with TxDot and County Commissioner's on over a billion dollars in projects and continued to do these things with full transparency and openness. People are looking for good governance and I believe we have facilitated a good process where our citizens can be heard and involved in the process.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

The importance of this election cannot be understated. Our county is leading the way with conservative principles, open government and public safety for all. We have invested in our law enforcement to uphold the "rule of law", provided resources to key financial functions like audit, treasurer and tax-collector departments, invested in customer service within the county and district clerk offices including public records and vital statistics, made justice system enhancements and increased funding for road and bridge departments. I believe our county has the professional leadership to face the future challenges of growth and increased population. We must stay the course. Dad always said "if it isn't broke, then you don't fix it!"

What are the greatest challenges facing the county and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Our greatest challenges in Ellis County provide also for our greatest opportunity! Seeing what is happening here with job growth and rapid development has proven what we have here in Ellis County is something many people are seeking and also enjoy. Growing up in a rural community as a young man has given me a perspective that things will continue to change. However, if we work hard to communicate and collaborate with our citizens we can learn what they believe to be priorities for our future. As we seek what the future holds we must defend our values that we hold dear. This will require growth management principles while also protecting the private property rights of all. Rapid growth presents challenges like crime, road maintenance, strains on the justice system and increased traffic congestion. We will continue to plan for the future as we implement a 25-30 year strategic plan and facilities needs assessment, work to incorporate the 2019 thoroughfare plan including county road and bridge improvements, make law enforcement and justice system enhancements and work with our municipal partners and school districts for quality economic and workforce development projects. All of this can be done as we utilize a fiscally conservative approach. When we get these priorities right our community is poised to lead the North Texas region with a quality of life for all to enjoy.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

If re-elected as your Ellis County Judge, I will continue a track record of open government and transparency. I will work to continue our good governance. I will provide consistency and stability in a time of crisis, while keeping personal liberty at the forefront of my decisions. I will provide our citizens with resources they need to make the best decisions for themselves and for their safety. I will always listen and use discretion with every deliberation. I'd ask citizen's to keep me accountable and regularly inspect the body of work. I will work hard and continue to bring the most energy to the job of the Ellis County Judge. Living in Ellis County for some 50 years, I'm honored to serve our citizens and look forward to serving them for four more years.